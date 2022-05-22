ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
May 22, 2022
Defence minister of Turkey meets COAS

APP 22 May, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General Hulusi Akar (retd) Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and reaffirmed Turkey’s full support to Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Both the dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contribution for regional security and connectivity.

