KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 51,978 tonnes of cargo comprising 44,309 tonnes of import cargo and 7,669 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 44,309 comprised of 29,314 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,945 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 11,050 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 7,669 tonnes comprised of 7,445 tonnes of containerized cargo and 224 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Some, 3150 containers comprising of 2410 containers import and 740 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 585 of 20’s and 1010 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 51 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 134 of 20’s and 149 of 40’s loaded containers while 670 of 20’s and 119 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Some 03 ship namely, Tarlan, YM Saturn and Precious Ace have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 02 ships namely OEL Kedarnath and Captain Dimitris S have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 08 ships namely, Wana Bhum, Contship Fox, Khalixenos, Osaka Express, Oriental Tulip, Celeius Mexico, Maersk orneo and Toro were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Rui Fu An and Hampstead are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 155,386 tonnes, comprising 138,369 tonnes imports cargo and 17,017 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,209 Containers (1,208 TEUs Imports and 1,001 TEUs export) was handled at the port. There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Orange Harmony and Margarita carrying Soya bean and Gas oil & two more ships, APL California and OS Kano 35 also scheduled to load/offload Containers and Rice are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, QICT and MW-2 respectively on Friday, 20th May-2022.

