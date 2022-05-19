ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
Pakistan

CM holds meeting about devising new cleanliness system for Lahore

Recorder Report 19 May, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review steps for improving cleanliness arrangements in the provincial metropolis along with examining proposals to devise a new cleanliness system.

Kh Ahmad Hasaan, Kh Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the CM regretted that Lahore, which once was a neat and clean city, has been ruined in the last four years. He directed that solid waste should be timely removed through existing resources and staff. He also directed to identify a suitable piece of land for the new landfill site. The cleanliness arrangements should be daily monitored, he added.

He directed to early finalize a feasible plan for a permanent system of cleanliness and recommended that they should move forward on a fast track basis through short-term, medium-term and long-term planning to achieve results.

Moreover, Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira called on CM, to discuss matters of mutual interest and the political situation. Both condemned the undemocratic tactics employed by the PTI and CM Hamza Shahbaz regretted that Imran Niazi finagled the nation for around four years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

