ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
May 19, 2022
World

World’s tallest building engulfed as Mideast sandstorms hit UAE

AFP 19 May, 2022

DUBAI: The world’s tallest building disappeared behind a grey layer of dust on Wednesday as sandstorms that have swept the Middle East hit the United Arab Emirates, prompting weather and traffic warnings.

The 828-metre (2,716 ft, 6ins) Burj Khalifa, which towers over Dubai and is usually visible across the busy financial hub, retreated behind a curtain of airborne dirt that shrouded much of the country.

The UAE is just the latest country in the path of sandstorms that have smothered Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others in recent days, closing airports and schools and sending thousands to hospital with breathing problems.

Capital city Abu Dhabi’s air quality index (AQI) soared into the “hazardous” zone overnight, according to waqi.info and the Plume pollution app.

The Middle East’s sandstorms are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend associated with overgrazing and deforestation, overuse of river water and more dams.

Experts say the phenomenon could worsen as climate change warps regional weather patterns and drives desertification.

Emirati authorities issued a nationwide warning urging residents to remain vigilant.

“Abu Dhabi Police urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust,” the police force tweeted, as residents took to social media to publish photos and videos.

