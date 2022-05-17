ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House confident NATO can reach deal on Swedish, Finnish membership

Reuters 17 May, 2022

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: The Biden administration is confident NATO can reach consensus about bids by Sweden and Finland to join the organization, White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, amid pushback from NATO member Turkey.

The remarks, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, echoed similar statements by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We’re confident … there will be a consensus as it relates to Turkey and Sweden and Finland’s application,” Jean-Pierre said. “We know there’s a lot of support for Sweden and Finland to join NATO,” she said, adding that there were “conversations happening.”

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday that the country would formally apply for NATO membership in the next few days, but its accession process, and that of Finland, hit a snag when NATO member Turkey’s president said he would not approve either bid.

Finnish president ‘optimistic’ of NATO deal with Turkey

At a news conference, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden and Finland should not bother sending delegations to Ankara to persuade Turkey to support their bids, citing their attitudes toward terrorist organizations.

“How can we trust them?” he said.

Sweden and Finland, which sought membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, need each of NATO’s 30 members to approve their applications. The ratification process had been expected to take up to a year, though Turkey’s objections have thrown that into doubt.

Blinken on Sunday said he had spoken to his Turkish counterpart on Ankara’s concerns regarding Sweden and Finland’s entry into NATO and that after Sunday’s meeting of foreign ministers he was confident a consensus could be reached.

NATO White House Finland biden administration Swedish

Comments

1000 characters

White House confident NATO can reach deal on Swedish, Finnish membership

Imran Khan thanks Supreme Court for rejecting dissident lawmakers' votes

Rupee sinks for ninth successive session, closes at 195.74 in inter-bank trading

KSE-100 ends 0.14% higher in range-bound session

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

MPC meeting: Majority polled expect major spike in policy rate

Oil rises to 7-week high on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

ECP reserves verdict on reference against dissident PTI MPAs

Renewable energy is the answer to our power crisis: Dastgir

Dissolution of assemblies not the way forward: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Read more stories