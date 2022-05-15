ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
World

Croatia says Turkish talks with Finland, Sweden over NATO on ‘good track’

Reuters 15 May, 2022

BERLIN: Croatia’s foreign minister said on Sunday talks between Turkey with Finland and Sweden over its concerns with regard their membership to the NATO alliance were on the right track after all three met on Saturday.

“Discussions are on a good track and we hope we will have a good outcome today to show solidarity and speak with one voice,” Grlic Radman told reporters at a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin.

Finland to announce NATO decision as Sweden holds key meet

His Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu said it was important that momentum should not be lost in pushing ahead with the Nordic states’ membership process to send a message to Russia.

Turkey NATO Finland Croatia Grlic Radman

