Pakistan

Punjab CM asks officials to provide ‘maximum relief’ to people

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed the administrative officers to remain in the field to solve public issues, as main focus of the government is to extend relief to the masses.

Chairing a meeting, here on Saturday, the CM said he will personally review measures about price control and sanitation by visiting different districts. “Extending immediate relief to the people is our main agenda and District price control committees have been reactivated, to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates”, he said.

It may be noted that the Punjab CM had already announced setting up the chief minister’s price control cell at his office.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting of the parliamentary affairs group at Model Town, to discuss the political situation, public problems and price hike. PML-N allies including Abdul Aleem Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial and Moawiyah Azam also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Hamza said the PML-N and its allies are committed to providing relief to the masses and every possible step would be taken in this regard. He asked the parliamentarians to visit bazaars and commercial areas to keep an eye on rates of essential items and the quality of things being sold there.

The government fully realizes the public problems resulting due to price hike and the Punjab government would announce special steps very soon to provide relief to the masses, he added.

“We all have to resolve public problems and my team and I are working day and night to decrease the price hike”, he said.

