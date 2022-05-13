BOJ’s Kuroda says expected rise in inflation will lack sustainability

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday an expected, near-term rise in inflation would lack sustainability as it will be driven mostly by energy costs, stressing the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose.

“For inflation to heighten as a trend, Japan must see a shift from inflation caused by energy prices, to one that is driven by increasing corporate profits and wage growth,” Kuroda said in a speech.