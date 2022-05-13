Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
13 May, 2022
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Engro Corporation Ltd 31.12.2022 120% Interim Cash Dividend 11.05.2022
Engro Fertilizer Limite 31.12.2022 55% Interim Cash Dividend 12.05.2022
Century Insurance 31.12.2021 22.50% Final Cash Dividend 12.05.2022
Company Limited
Baluchistan Wheels 30.06.2022 20% Interim Cash Dividend 12.05.2022
Limited
Pakistan Int 31.12.2022 85% Interim Cash Dividend 12.05.2022
Container Terminal Ltd
==============================================================================================
