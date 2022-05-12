ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
At least one killed, 13 injured in Karachi blast

  • Police and officials reached the site to commence the rescue operation
BR Web Desk Updated 13 May, 2022

At least one person was killed and 13 others injured in a blast in Karachi's Saddar area, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The blast caused damage to nearby shops and vehicles. Security forces and rescue officials arrived at the site and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. The area has been cordoned off.

Police said the nature of the blast is being determined.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from Additional IG and Commissioner Karachi.

He directed the police, Rangers, and district administration to reach the site of the incident and help people.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at Karachi's Civil Hospital and Jinnah Hospital.

More to follow

