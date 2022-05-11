Hamza for finalising comprehensive price control policy

LAHORE: With focus on extending relief to the masses, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday asked the authorities to finalise a comprehensive price control policy to check profit hunting.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday, to review the prices of essential items, the CM said: “The common man is facing difficulties, due to inflation, as the middle class has been crushed due to the wrong policies of the past government”.

This government would provide relief to the citizens at every cost; he stated and added that market committees should also be activated.

“No one would be allowed illegal profiteering and hoarding and indiscriminate action should be initiated against them”, he stressed.

The CM said the administration should actively deliver substantial relief to the masses and every step should be taken for this purpose. The public interest would be fully protected as it was dear to the government, he said. It was decided that the district price control committees would be reactivated.

He directed to notify price control committees of energetic persons and added that the prices should be reduced by holding result-oriented dialogues with sugar, flour, ghee and poultry associations. Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Moreover, CM chaired a meeting about Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) at his office in which it was decided to formulate a comprehensive mechanism to monitor the cleanliness arrangements of the provincial capital. The secretary Local Government department gave a briefing about the new cleanliness model.

The CM directed to submit a cleanliness plan within two days and ordered to repair the mechanical sweepers for the roads’ cleanliness. The CM announced to make Lahore a clean and beautiful city.

The cleanliness and beautification process of the provincial metropolis would be started from where it was stopped; he said and directed that water supply to citizens should not be interrupted during the summer season.

Similarly, cleanliness of drains should also be completed before monsoon and an infallible mechanism be devised for timely disposal of water.

PML-N leader Kh Ahmad Hasaan disclosed that dialogue was in progress with foreign agencies to resolve cleanliness issues.

Abdul Aleem Khan maintained that Lahore city portrayed a neat and clean look in the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif.

Further, the CM has sought a report about the death of animals in Cholistan due to a shortage of water and directed commissioner Bahawalpur to visit the affected areas for providing every possible assistance to the affectees.

The Livestock and Wildlife departments should take immediate steps to protect animals; he said and demanded a report about the assessment of animals’ loss.

He further directed to relocate the humans and animals near water reserves adding that the situation should be monitored round-the-clock and fodder, water, and eatables be arranged for locals and their animals. The administration should leave no stone unturned to provide relief to the population, he further said.

