Markets
Turkish lira weakens to 15.16 against dollar
10 May, 2022
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira dipped a further 0.4% against the dollar on Tuesday, extending losses a day earlier and bringing the currency back towards the lows which it hit in late December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.
Turkish lira hits weakest level since mid-December
The lira weakened as far as 15.1620 by 0630 GMT from a close of 15.09 on Monday. It has weakened 13% this year, in addition to a 44% slide in 2021.
Comments