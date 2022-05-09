Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SACM says no incident of wheat smuggling reported in KP

Recorder Report 09 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that no incident involving smuggling of wheat to the neighbouring country has been reported from the province.

An official communiqué issued on Sunday stated that the provincial food department had set up two check posts in addition to the already established posts managed by the FC, FIA and Customs personnel and that no smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan had been reported. Commenting on a news report, Barrister Saif said the provincial food department had established a robust control mechanism. The supply of wheat and flour is monitored through a digital system on a daily basis.

The chief minister’s special assistant said that international borders between Afghanistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are monitored by the federal government agencies like Customs, FIA and FC. Moreover, the borders have been fenced.

“It is the responsibility of these agencies to stop smuggling of wheat, if there is any,” he remarked.

“Only legal transportation of wheat and flour is allowed through the borders,” he said, as the borders have been sealed.

He was of the view that the demand for the commodities in the provincial markets and their movement from Punjab etc are checked at every level and smuggling across the international borders is not possible.

Barrister Saif claimed that the federal government had tried to give a wrong impression by asking the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to curb smuggling of wheat.

The provincial government would urge the federal government to take worthwhile steps for the welfare of the masses, instead of indulging in political point-scoring, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP SACM wheat smuggling

Comments

1000 characters

SACM says no incident of wheat smuggling reported in KP

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories