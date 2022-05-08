Brecorder Logo
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (May 7, 2022)...
Recorder Report 08 May, 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (May 7, 2022)

=======================================
                             Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         8100-8200
Gur                          9000-11000
Shakar                      11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                  7100-7300
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                10000-12000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           11500-13000
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            21000-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           22500-25000
Dal Mash (Washed)           25000-27000
Dal Masoor (Local)          19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor)          17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)        19000-19600
Masoor (salam-local)        22000-23000
Gram White                   2000-21000
Gram Black                  13000-14000
Dal Chana (Thin)            14000-15000
Dal Chana (Thick)           15000-16000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  17000-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    21500-23000
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         15000-17000
Basmati Super (new)         14000-15000
Kainat 1121                 16000-18000
Rice Basmati (386)           9000-11000
Basmati broken               6600-10000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     650-980
Tea (Green)                    500-1300
=======================================

