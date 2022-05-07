Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Rafhan Maize Products 31.12.2021 1500% Final 29.04.2022
Cash Dividend
Sanofi-aventis 31.12.2021 300% Final 27.04.2022
Pakistan Ltd Cash Dividend
BIPL Securities Ltd 31.12.2021 05% Final 29.04.2022
Cash Dividend
Pakistan Tobacco 31.12.2021 280% Final 28.04.2022
Co.Ltd. Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
