Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

==============================================================================================
Company                         Year Ended/       Dividend/Bonus                   Despatched/
                                  Ending                                             Credit on
==============================================================================================
Rafhan Maize Products            31.12.2021       1500% Final                       29.04.2022
                                                  Cash Dividend
Sanofi-aventis                   31.12.2021       300% Final                        27.04.2022
Pakistan Ltd                                      Cash Dividend
BIPL Securities Ltd              31.12.2021       05% Final                         29.04.2022
                                                  Cash Dividend
Pakistan Tobacco                 31.12.2021       280% Final                        28.04.2022
Co.Ltd.                                           Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================

