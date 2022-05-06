Brecorder Logo
World

Biden to discuss North Korea on Asia trip: White House

Reuters 06 May, 2022

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan during a trip to those two countries later this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Biden says talking with G7 leaders this week about further potential sanctions on Russia

Psaki said Biden will also discuss holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine during the trip, which will also include talks in Tokyo with the leaders of the Quad grouping of nations, the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

