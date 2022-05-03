UK publication describes ILMA University as ‘best’ varsity in Sindh

KARACHI: The ILMA University was ranked as the number one university in Sindh and the Third Best Private Sector University of Pakistan for the year 2022 by the famous British publication Times Higher Education earlier this week.

The achievement is being credited to the vision of the university’s chancellor, Noman Abid Lakhani (TI), its high teaching standards and focused strategies in supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs), which factors are adequately supported by the university’s top-tier faculty, alumni, students and patrons, including the Noman Group of Companies and Global Educational Consultants (GEC) Society.

It is indeed a proud moment for the country as one-fourth of Pakistani seats of learning have managed to qualify for international rankings by The Times Higher Education for 2022, thus being placed amongst more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries.

Phil Baty, the chief knowledge officer of the Times Higher Education, in a recent interview to the university, appreciated the performance of Pakistani universities during the last three years and acknowledged their awe-inspiring performance and contribution in terms of teaching, research, students engagement, community development, international representation and global partnerships, and shared his high hopes for the future.

