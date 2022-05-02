ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Australia shares slip with RBA meet in focus; Qantas jumps on non-stop flight plans

Reuters 02 May, 2022

Australian shares ended lower on Monday ahead of the country’s central bank policy meeting, with investors fearing a sooner-than-expected interest rate hike, while shares of Qantas Airways surged on new jet orders as it seeks to capitalise on the recovery in air travel.

The S&P/ASX 200 index skid 1.2% to 7,347, with all major sub-indexes in the red.

The benchmark ended up 1.1% on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise interest rates on Tuesday, joining a long list of central banks now expected to tighten policies at a much faster pace than previously thought to tame surging inflation, a Reuters poll found.

“Once the market realizes that central banks can’t be unmovable in their position with raising rates, a lot of money is going to come pouring back,” Smoling Stockbroking Managing Director Brad Smoling said. Local technology stocks lost 4% to lead losses on the benchmark following Wall Street that tumbled sharply on Friday as US monthly inflation surged the most since 2005.

ASX-listed shares of Block fell 2.2% and software maker Xero lost 6.6%.

Domestic gold stocks lost 1.8% as bullion prices fell, with sector leaders Northern Star and Newcrest Mining retreating 2.1% and 0.9% respectively.

“Even as commodity and energy stocks offer an opportunity to calm the market ahead, I don’t see the volatility going away for a little while,” Smoling added.

Among individual stocks, shares of flag-carrier Qantas Airways surged as much as 5.7% to reach their highest since last November after the company ordered a dozen special Airbus jets to fly non-stop Sydney-London flights.

Australian shares slide over 2% as China lockdown fears hit commodities

Meanwhile, National Australia Bank gave up 1% as the lender entered a deal with the country’s financial crimes regulator to address concerns around breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

Shares of Australian power producer AGL Energy also slipped as much as 3.3% after the company trimmed its annual profit forecast.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 11,784.4, after two straight sessions of gain.

Australia stocks

