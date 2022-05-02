PTI supports ‘culture of abusive language’: Punjab CM

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fascist system by supporting ‘abusive language culture’, even misbehaving woman at the holy Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) in Madina-Ul-Munawarah.

He stated this while addressing a press conference here Sunday. Earlier, he arrived in Bahawalpur on official tour and was accorded a warm welcome by Federal Minister for Food Security, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, ex-federal minister, Baligh-Ur-Rahman, senior administrative officials and local leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that it was PTI that adopted a fascist system and promoted use of abusive language even against women. He said: “It is PTI that used abusing and bizarre language at the holy land of Masjid-E-Nabvi (PBUH) even in the nights of Laila-Tul-Qadar”. He added that PTI did not respect women, even mothers and daughters.

The chief minister said that he was thankful to his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who assigned him task of assuming the office of Punjab Chief Minister to serve people.

He said that earlier he, as Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, paid four visits to South Punjab while as Chief Minister it was his first visit to Bahawalpur.

He said that PTI gave slogan of making South Punjab a province but failed even in making South Punjab Secretariat, properly.

Hamza said that sense of deprivation rose in South Punjab in previous regime of PTI.

He said that PTI did not give development projects to Bahawalpur and South Punjab. “No road was built such like of Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Road and Lodhran-Khanewal Road which were built by PML-N regime.

“PTI government gave false and fake slogans to people,” he said, adding, ex-prime minister Imran Khan could not prove his allegations of corruption which he had levelled against PML-N leadership.