PDMA’s EOC to remain operational during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will remain operational during Eidul Fitr holidays, said a press release issued, here on Sunday.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PDMA DG Sharif Hussain, keeping in view the forecast of rain and any emergent situation, the EOC will remain fully operational during Eid holidays and the employees of the authority will remain present on duty for provision of services, guidance and other facilities to general public.

He said all possible arrangements have been made and necessary staff has also been deployed while others have been put on standby (on call).

PDMA spokesman Taimur Ali Khan said the authority has also issued a dispatch to all districts for taking prior steps while keeping in view the forecast of rains and hailstorm. He said that the Control Room of the PDMA will remain effective for 24/7 and in case of any unpleasant incident contact Helpline 1700.

