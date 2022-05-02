ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDMA’s EOC to remain operational during Eid holidays

Recorder Report 02 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will remain operational during Eidul Fitr holidays, said a press release issued, here on Sunday.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PDMA DG Sharif Hussain, keeping in view the forecast of rain and any emergent situation, the EOC will remain fully operational during Eid holidays and the employees of the authority will remain present on duty for provision of services, guidance and other facilities to general public.

He said all possible arrangements have been made and necessary staff has also been deployed while others have been put on standby (on call).

PDMA spokesman Taimur Ali Khan said the authority has also issued a dispatch to all districts for taking prior steps while keeping in view the forecast of rains and hailstorm. He said that the Control Room of the PDMA will remain effective for 24/7 and in case of any unpleasant incident contact Helpline 1700.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Eidul Fitr holidays Emergency Operation Centre PDMA’s EOC

Comments

1000 characters

PDMA’s EOC to remain operational during Eid holidays

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories