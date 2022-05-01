ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
LTO collects Rs126,520m during ongoing fiscal year

Recorder Report 01 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has collected Rs126,520 million in all taxes during the ongoing fiscal year (10 months), showing 41% growth as compared to the collection made during the same period last year.

According to the details, the LTO has collected Rs126,520 million in all taxes during the period July 2021-April 2022 as against Rs900,176 million collected the previous year showing an overall growth of 41% vis-à-vis the overall collection made during the same period last year.

The overall budget target assigned to LTO Karachi for the period July 2021 to April 2022 was Rs115,420 million while the LTO Karachi has achieved Rs126,520 million, surpassing the assigned revenue target by Rs111,001 million.

During the month of April 2022, the LTO, Karachi has also surpassed the budgetary target fixed at Rs112,598 million by collecting gigantic Rs120,188 million (all taxes).

