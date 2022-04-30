PM offers Jumma-tul-Wida prayers at Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH)

MADINA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the prayers of Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, at the Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH) on the second day of his visit. The prime minister prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

The members of the prime minister’s delegation also offered the prayers. Earlier, the prime minister twice visited Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) to pay his respect and also offer Nawafil at the holy place. PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Madina on Thursday on a three-day visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, the prime minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties and creating greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia. The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.