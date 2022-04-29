ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Punjab PA secretary granted protective bail

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday allowed protective bail to Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Earlier, Justice Shujat Ali Khan heard the case of Bhatti as objection case.

Bhatti’s counsel contended before the court that police want to arrest his client only to stop him from entering the Punjab Assembly premises. He said police has arrested secretary coordination Punjab Assembly while he was on his way to the high court.

He said the police contingents are present at all the three gates of the LHC to arrest his client. He, however, said police neither told the reasons of his arrest nor providing any arrest order.

He said the registrar office raised objection on the petition and asked for provision of arrest order.

Justice Shujat Ali Khan, however, removed the objection raised by the registrar office and allowed protection bail to the petitioner Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The court also directed the office to transmit the court order to Inspector General of Punjab police. Meanwhile, police shifted Secretary Coordination Punjab Assembly Inayat Ullah to Ghari Shahu police station.

