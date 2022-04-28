ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says EU suspending import duties will help ‘maintain’ Ukraine economy

AFP 28 Apr, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday welcomed EU plans to suspend import duties on Ukrainian goods, saying the move will help “maintain” Kyiv’s economy, hard-hit by Russia’s devastating invasion.

“It will allow us to maintain our economic activity in Ukraine to the maximum and preserve our national production,” Zelensky said in a video on his Telegram channel as the war with Russia entered its third month.

The proposed EU plan to suspend import duties was announced earlier on Wednesday and still needs to be approved in a vote by the bloc’s 27 members.

Zelensky said he had discussed the initiative with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Pentagon spokesman says Russia already weakened after war in Ukraine

“I am grateful to her personally and to all our European friends for this step,” the Ukrainian leader said.

He accused Russia of “trying to provoke a global price crisis” and stir “chaos” in the world’s food market.

Zelensky said the EU’s plan would be a “significant anti-crisis tool” for European and global markets, too.

“Ukrainian exports will help stabilise markets,” he said, saying that “all Europeans” will benefit from the move.

The Ukrainian leader said he expected more countries to liberalise Ukrainian exports “soon”.

The European Commission proposed suspending the import duties earlier on Wednesday, saying it would “help alleviate the difficult situation of Ukrainian producers and exporters in the face of Russia’s military invasion”.

The proposal from Brussels comes a day after Britain announced it was dropping all tariffs on Ukrainian goods.

European Commission Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine economy RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky says EU suspending import duties will help ‘maintain’ Ukraine economy

PM Shehbaz directs review of National Action Plan against terrorism: Marriyum

China demands punishment for perpetrators of suicide attack

Nepra approves Rs2.86 per unit increase in power tariff for March

Bilawal takes oath as foreign minister

Asim Ahmad appointed FBR chairman again, replaces Ashfaq Ahmad

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Army chief appreciates troops combat readiness during LoC visit

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

PM’s Saudi trip to focus on strengthening economic, investment ties

Read more stories