LIBOR interbank offered rates
27 Apr, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (April 26, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.33043 0.32229 0.33171 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.69800 0.59443 0.70343 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.22486 1.06271 1.22486 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.81871 1.55671 1.82371 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.55171 2.22157 2.60671 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
