ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
AVN 83.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
GGGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
GGL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.77%)
GTECH 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.91%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
MLCF 34.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
TELE 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
TPL 11.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.6%)
TREET 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.46%)
TRG 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.71%)
UNITY 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,647 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.33%)
BR30 16,913 Decreased By -205.9 (-1.2%)
KSE100 45,920 Decreased By -153.7 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,787 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies after sharp fall, focus on China growth

Reuters Updated 26 Apr, 2022

Oil prices bounced on Tuesday, steadying after a sharp fall of 4% in the previous session as worries over China’s fuel demand were soothed by the central bank’s pledge to support an economy hit by renewed COVID-19 curbs.

Brent crude futures were at $103.50, up $1.18, or 1.15%, and US West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $99.41, up 87 cents, or 0.88% at 0448 GMT.

Both contracts had settled down around 4% on Monday, with Brent falling as much as $7 a barrel in the session and WTI dipping roughly $6 a barrel.

China will keep liquidity reasonably ample in financial markets, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Tuesday, a day after the central bank announced a cut to banks’ foreign exchange reserve ratio to support its economy.

“Coming on the heels of the central bank cutting the foreign currency reserve requirement ratio for banks, it provided some relief to investors,” energy market analysis provider Vanda Insights said in a note.

China’s capital Beijing expanded its COVID-19 mass testing from one district this week to most of the city of nearly 22 million, as they braced for an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai’s stringent curbs.

“The hit from Chinese lockdowns is over a million barrels a day and the testing of 12 districts over the next five days will determine the next major move for crude prices,” wrote Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA in a note.

Separately, in a bearish signal for oil markets, five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that US crude inventories increased by 2.2 million barrels in the week to April 22.

Stockpiles of gasoline rose by about 500,000 barrels last week, and distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by 600,000 barrels.

The poll was conducted ahead of the release of the inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

US oil may fall into $95.23-$96.91 range

The official government Energy Information Administration data will be out on Wednesday.

Analysts said that the supply side concerns over phasing out of Russian oil from the market will continue to support prices.

Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies after sharp fall, focus on China growth

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Govt seeks increase in size, duration of IMF programme

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

OCAC confirms ample availability of fuel in country

PSO arranges five extra cargoes of diesel

Wholesalers, dealers and distributors: FBR must bring unregistered sugar buyers into tax net: President

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Nawaz issued new passport

‘CM’ Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Read more stories