Pakistan

Young MPs: NA Speaker underscores need for enhancing capacity for hard work

Recorder Report 26 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: During a visit to the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf emphasised the need for young legislators to improve their capacity as parliamentarians in the best interest of the people.

“PIPS must take (the) initiative to highlight positive perception of the parliament as the parliament is the true representative of the desires of the common people,” said Ashraf on the occasion.

Following a briefing by the executive director of the institute, Ashraf commended the performance of PIPS, but also stressed the need to have a mechanism to efficiently gauge its performance “as there is always a room for improvement”.

He visited different offices in the PIPS building and praised the modern facilities available there. He expressed the hope that the institute would continue to strive for fulfilling its objectives.

In his briefing, PIPS’ executive director highlighted his organisation’s core functions, such as legislative research, parliamentary research, and conducting training sessions for the parliament’s support staff.

He also described the various activities conducted by PIPS last year, including a roundtable conference on SDGs, a training session for Gilgit-Baltistan’s lawmakers, and an IT training programme for members of the Balochistan Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PIPS Young MPs

