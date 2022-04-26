Contempt notice will be issued to Suri: PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has time and again violated the law and the Constitution.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said that a contempt notice will be issued to former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri over his conduct in the assembly. He said the former deputy speaker’s ruling on no confidence motion hurt the sentiments of the public.

He said it stands proven now that there was no foreign conspiracy to oust the PTI government. He said Suri will have to seek apology in 15 days for “lying” to the nation.

