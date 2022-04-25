ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,048 Increased By 495.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,826 Increased By 236.5 (1.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
South African rand dragged lower by strong dollar

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was pushed lower by a strong dollar early on Monday, as investors sought safety amid uncertainty over the global growth outlook.

At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 15.6650 against the US currency, 0.3% weaker than its Friday close and at its weakest in around three months.

Other emerging market currencies were also under pressure on fears about whether the global economy can withstand an increasingly hawkish US Federal Reserve, worries about Chinese growth due to COVID-19 lockdowns, and the commodity shock caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The rand was pummelled last week, losing more than 6%, with concerns about the South African economy heightened amid severe power cuts by struggling state utility Eskom, and devastating floods which caused more than 10 billion rand of damage to infrastructure in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Analysts say it could take a few days for the rand to settle after such a steep loss last week.

Further out, commodities prices and policy signals from the South African central bank could re-emerge as pillars of support. The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield rising 1 basis point to 9.865%.

