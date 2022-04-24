Youm-e-Ali observed in Karachi with religious fervour

KARACHI: The main procession of Youm-e-Ali (AS), the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS), after emerging from Nishtar Park amidst stringent security arrangements marched through its traditional route and peacefully ended at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar, here on Saturday.

Earlier, the main Majlis of the day was held at Nishtar Park while the participants of the procession offered Namaz-e-Zohrain on MA Jinnah Road.

All the streets, lanes and roads leading to the route of procession were closed with the help of containers or other heavy vehicles to prevent unwanted entry.

Traffic police personnel were present on main streets, roundabouts and inter-sections to guide the citizens on alternative routes, as well as, to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies including police and rangers, as Sindh Rangers, Elite Commandos, Traffic Police, Bomb Disposal Unit, and Special Branch officers along with police personnel were deployed on security duties of the main procession.

The monitoring of main procession was performed by cameras at the Central Police Head Office Karachi and DIG South Office. Cellular phone services were partly suspended in some of areas of metropolis.