Climate action support: Jazz signs ‘commitment’ with GSMA

KARACHI: Jazz, on the occasion of World Earth Day, has committed to be a Net zero emitter of carbon by 2050. While the World Earth Day is being celebrated, it is essential for us to understand that responding to climate change is not an option anymore; in fact, there is a climate emergency which needs to be addressed.

Commenting on the Earth Day commitment, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said mobile technology has a powerful ability to support climate action. Significant impact already being made across sectors, including transport, agriculture, and smart cities.

Jazz is uniquely positioned to support climate action within telecom and wider industries as well through digitisation. The company is pursuing several initiatives focusing on energy conservation, and our pledge with GSMA is reflection of our commitment to combat climate change for a healthier planet.

