Nepra clarification

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for Nepra has brushed aside accusations against Chairman Nepra, Tauseef H Farooqi with regard to his appointment and other issues.

According to spokesperson, in the recent past news were published in media wherein about numerous litigations against the Chairman NEPRA before different forums, clarifying that all those cases were frivolous and filed by habitual litigants for ulterior motives whatsoever, therefore, all cases has been dismissed.

The spokesperson maintained that in spite of dismissal of other write petitions, one more Writ Petition tiled as Tanveer Ahmad v GOP & others has recently been filed before the Lahore High Court challenging therein the appointment of Chairman Nepra.

Considering the recent history of litigation, it is safe to assert that the habitual litigants are filing this case just for blackmailing Chairman Nepra for underhand purposes. Notwithstanding these frivolous tactics, the morale of Tauseef H Farooqi is extraordinary and he is focused to achieve his targets and to significantly improve the power sector of Pakistan in best interest of electricity consumers, investors and also for economic growth of Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

