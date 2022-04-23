ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Pakistan

NA Speaker highlights importance of Pak-Saudi relations

Recorder Report 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that Saudi Arabia is a selfless friend which has stood by Pakistan in the time of need.

He said that this decades old friendship had witnessed positive progression with the passage of time.

The speaker said this while talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki in the Parliament House on Friday.

The speaker said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations, and the same transcends to the legislatures of the both countries, and have supported each other on international and regional forums.

He said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its time-tested and all-weather friendship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He said that the brotherly relations between the two countries were intertwined in bonds of religion, history, and culture.

Paying gratitude to the Saudi leadership, the speaker said that they have always stood by Pakistan whenever needed. He called for enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors.

The Saudi ambassador agreed with the Speaker saying that undoubtedly hearts of people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan beat together.

He said that his government and people hold Pakistani close to their heart.

He said that Saudi Arabia had and would always stand by Pakistan whenever needed.

He agreed for enhancing parliamentary interaction between both the legislative bodies and extended his all-out support.

