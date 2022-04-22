Minister visits KPT Head Office

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, visited KPT Head Office for introductory briefing after taking oath as Minister Maritime Affairs.

The minister was given warm reception by Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich and GM’s upon arrival.

The Minister, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, was introduced with senior management by Chairman KPT. During presentation in the Conference Hall the minister was briefed about organization setup, port operations, ongoing and future projects planned by KPT.

Chairman KPT and his team expressed strong resolve to work under the dynamic leadership of the Minister for the development of the Port and maritime sector. Later the Minister Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari wrote comments in the visitor book.

