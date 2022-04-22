Hamza speaks about criticality of free, fair elections

LAHORE: Terming election reforms necessary before holding general elections, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz said that only solution to move the country forward is fresh polls.

Talking to PML-N MPAs here Thursday, Hamza said, “If we want to take this country forward, then the free and fair election is the only solution.”

Slamming PTI leader Imran Khan for violating the Constitution, he said, “Imran Khan will have to face the court of law as well as the court of the public due to Toshakhana and foreign funding cases.”

Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement in which he blamed the establishment for the ouster of Imran Khan’s government, Hamza said Imran Khan used to appreciate the establishment too much during his tenure, but now he is blaming the same establishment for his removal from power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022