BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
22 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,652.62
High: 46,066.45
Low: 45,598.45
Net Change: 290.54
Volume (000): 98,248
Value (000): 4,270,632
Makt Cap (000) 1,833,759,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,668.23
NET CH. (-) 23.67
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,164.14
NET CH. (-) 46.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,034.32
NET CH. (-) 58.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,813.84
NET CH. (-) 32.10
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,818.18
NET CH. (-) 33.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,758.94
NET CH. (-) 34.32
------------------------------------
As on: 21-April-2022
====================================
