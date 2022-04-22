KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,652.62 High: 46,066.45 Low: 45,598.45 Net Change: 290.54 Volume (000): 98,248 Value (000): 4,270,632 Makt Cap (000) 1,833,759,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,668.23 NET CH. (-) 23.67 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,164.14 NET CH. (-) 46.40 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,034.32 NET CH. (-) 58.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,813.84 NET CH. (-) 32.10 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,818.18 NET CH. (-) 33.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,758.94 NET CH. (-) 34.32 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-April-2022 ====================================

