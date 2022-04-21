ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
EU wheat falls with Chicago as rally fades; rapeseed hits record

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell on Wednesday in step with Chicago futures as market participants booked profits after a rally to one-month highs while awaiting indications on harvest prospects and the impact of war in Ukraine.

Chart resistance levels, investment fund flows and Tuesday’s expiry of options against May futures on Euronext contributed to the selling trend, traders said.

May futures settled down 0.2% at 398.50 euros ($432.65) a tonne, after touching a one-month high at 411.00 euros in each of the last two sessions.

New-crop December wheat settled down 0.8% at 356.25 euros, pulling back from a contract high of 370 euros reached on Tuesday.

Chicago wheat was down around 1% in US trading, also easing back from a one-month top on Tuesday.

Financial investors had increased their net long position in Euronext’s wheat futures and options last week, data from the exchange showed.

Euronext prices had rallied earlier this month, supported by a large purchase of French wheat by Egypt, poor conditions for US winter wheat and signs of a protracted conflict in Ukraine.

Egypt has since approved Indian wheat as a new origin for import as it seeks alternatives to Ukrainian supplies.

However, traders were cautious about Indian prospects given Egypt’s quality requirements, shipping costs and uncertainty over the size of India’s incoming harvest following a recent hot spell.

In rapeseed, May futures rose to a record for Euronext at 1,045.75 euros a tonne, as the run-up to the contract’s expiry next week added to volatility linked to oilseed supply tensions. The front-month contract settled up 2.6% at 1,044.25 euros.

