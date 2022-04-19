Governor Cheema seeks legal opinion on Buzdar’s resignation

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General over the resignation of former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The sources claimed that Omar Sarfraz said that it was brought to his notice by the Advocate General that there has been a violation of a constitutional procedure in the resignation of Usman Buzdar.

It may be noted that Usman Buzdar addressed his resignation to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan instead of Governor Punjab.

The PML-N has also termed the resignation of Usman Buzdar as unconstitutional due to this procedural lapse.

