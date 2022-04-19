KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 18, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
B&B Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 6,500 13.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 13.60
Topline Sec. Bestway Cement Ltd. 32,600 145.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,600 145.50
Shaffi Securities Cnergyico PK Ltd. 5,000 6.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 6.90
Brains Securities First National Equit 2,000 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 7.50
Axis Global Ghani Global Glass 500 14.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 14.63
Shaffi Securities Hascol Petroleum 1,000 27.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 100,000 104.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 104.50
K & I Global NetSol Technologies 100 104.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 104.00
Shaffi Securities Pak Refinery 2,500 25.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 25.85
Zillion Capital Pakistan Petroleum 40,000 79.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 79.00
K & I Global Pioneer Cement 20,000 76.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 76.00
Ghani Osman Sec. Saif Power Ltd. 500 23.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 23.40
Topline Sec. Sanofi-Aventis Ltd. 700 916.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 916.00
Pearl Sec. Thal Limited 13,000 388.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 388.64
Total Turnover 224,400
