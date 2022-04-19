ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 18, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
B&B Sec.                    Azgard Nine Ltd.                         6,500            13.60
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 6,500            13.60
Topline Sec.                Bestway Cement Ltd.                     32,600           145.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                32,600           145.50
Shaffi Securities           Cnergyico PK Ltd.                        5,000             6.90
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 5,000             6.90
Brains Securities           First National Equit                     2,000             7.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,000             7.50
Axis Global                 Ghani Global Glass                         500            14.63
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500            14.63
Shaffi Securities           Hascol Petroleum                         1,000            27.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000            27.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Hub Power                              100,000           104.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000           104.50
K & I Global                NetSol Technologies                        100           104.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   100           104.00
Shaffi Securities           Pak Refinery                             2,500            25.85
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,500            25.85
Zillion Capital             Pakistan Petroleum                      40,000            79.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                40,000            79.00
K & I Global                Pioneer Cement                          20,000            76.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                20,000            76.00
Ghani Osman Sec.            Saif Power Ltd.                            500            23.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500            23.40
Topline Sec.                Sanofi-Aventis Ltd.                        700           916.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   700           916.00
Pearl Sec.                  Thal Limited                            13,000           388.64
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                13,000           388.64
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                         224,400
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

