KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 18, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== B&B Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 6,500 13.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,500 13.60 Topline Sec. Bestway Cement Ltd. 32,600 145.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,600 145.50 Shaffi Securities Cnergyico PK Ltd. 5,000 6.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 6.90 Brains Securities First National Equit 2,000 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 7.50 Axis Global Ghani Global Glass 500 14.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 14.63 Shaffi Securities Hascol Petroleum 1,000 27.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hub Power 100,000 104.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 104.50 K & I Global NetSol Technologies 100 104.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 104.00 Shaffi Securities Pak Refinery 2,500 25.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 25.85 Zillion Capital Pakistan Petroleum 40,000 79.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 79.00 K & I Global Pioneer Cement 20,000 76.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 76.00 Ghani Osman Sec. Saif Power Ltd. 500 23.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 23.40 Topline Sec. Sanofi-Aventis Ltd. 700 916.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 916.00 Pearl Sec. Thal Limited 13,000 388.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000 388.64 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 224,400 ===========================================================================================

