Apr 18, 2022
Arrears worth Rs1278m: FESCO serves notices to 28 govt depts

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has served final notices to 28 government departments for payment of arrears worth Rs 1278 million.
18 Apr, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has served final notices to 28 government departments for payment of arrears worth Rs 1278 million.

According to FESCO spokesman, on the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Bashir Ahmed and under the supervision of General Manager Operations Itrat Hussain, a special recovery campaign has been launched against FESCO defaulters, in order to ensure maximum recovery before the end of this fiscal year. Similarly, special teams have deployed in eight districts for recovery of arrears.

The spokesperson appealed the government departments to pay their current bills and defaulting amount as soon as possible otherwise they have to face disconnections of electricity without any further notice.

Among the defaulters, WASA Faisalabad owes Rs 733.28million. Similarly Punjab Public Health Engineering Department is defaulter of Rs.97.67 million, Punjab Irrigation and Power Department Rs.39.93 million, TMA Madina Town Faisalabad Rs.35.26 million, Punjab Police Rs.22.64 million and Punjab Jail and Convent Settlement Rs.21.86 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Faisalabad Rs.19.80 million, TMA Lyallpur Town Faisalabad Rs.14.25million, District Roads and Buildings Department Faisalabad Rs. 12.75million, National Highway Authority Rs. 6.16million, Pakistan Telecommunication 8.86 million, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Department Rs.7.37 million, TMA Iqbal Town Faisalabad Rs.6.27 million, TMA Jinnah Colony Faisalabad Rs. 4.78 million, Health Department District Toba Tek Singh 8.14 million, TMA Jhang Rs.3.25million, TMA Samundari Rs. 5.49million, TMA Chiniot Rs.6.96 million, TMA Gojra Rs.6.60 million, TMA Sargodha Rs.91.47 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sargodha Rs.8.04 million, TMA Bhalwal Rs.4.54 million, District Government Khushab Colleges Rs.14.32 million, TMA Khushab Rs. 33.41million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khushab Rs. 23.40 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mianwali Rs. 16.75 million, Health Department Mianwali Rs. 4.51 million, TMA Mianwali Rs. 5.10 million and TMA Issa Khel owes Rs 18.48 million.

