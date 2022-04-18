ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Profiteers fined for overpricing

Recorder Report 18 Apr, 2022

HYDERABAD: On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers continued their operations against profiteers in the district on the 15th day of Ramzan, and fines of Rs 43,500/- were recovered from 34 shopkeepers, vendors on account of profiteering while 13 were given warning to refrain from profiteering.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner City visited various markets of the taluka and checked prices and collected a fine of Rs. 8000 from 8 profiteers. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Muhammad Iqbal Awan also recovered a fine of Rs. 23,000 from 9 shopkeepers on account of profiteering while Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gadda Hussain Soomro along with Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korijo recovered a fine of Rs. 6000/- from 6 profiteers. Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Surhan Ijaz Abro also recovered fine of Rs 6500/- from 11 profiteers during visits to different markets.

