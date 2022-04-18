PTI’s power shows

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary” carried by the newspaper yesterday. Yes, it is quite correct assessment of what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister of Pakistan said in his party’s mammoth power show that it successfully put up in country’s largest city Karachi on Saturday night. That it completely overshadowed even its own show in Peshawar, KP, which is ruled by the party, is a fact. More importantly, the screens displaying live proceedings at party’s Karachi rally in various cities, particularly Punjab’s capital Lahore, also attracted sizeable crowds.

The party’s planned rally, which will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan, too, will attract big crowds. He will surely be achieving his objective of fresh elections in the country. Having said that, I want to make the following request to the party chairman:

He should stop criticising the higher judiciary although he feels he has been hurt by the action or actions of them because attacking the judges, albeit indirectly, will lower his own stature and his life-long commitment to rule of law and the ideal of democracy; He must step up pressure on the incumbent government by reaching out to people in areas that are considered the strongholds of the parties that have formed a coalition government following his exit from the Prime Minister’s House. He is required to ensure that the protests organised by his party do not cause any law and order situation anywhere.

Nasir Ujjan (Hyderabad)

