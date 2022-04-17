ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Thompson-Herah posts fastest 100m of 2022 at Golden Games

AFP 17 Apr, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Jamaica’s two-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked the fastest 100m in the world this year at 10.89sec at the Golden Games at Walnut, California.

Thompson-Herah, running her first outdoor 100m of the season, won her semi-final heat in the meeting east of Los Angeles with a favorable wind of 1.6 meters per second.

She opted out of the final, which was won by American Twanisha Terry in a wind-aided 10.77sec. Americans Aleia Hobbs and Gabby Thomas were second and third in the final, run in a favorable wind of 3.3 m/sec.

Thomas, the Olympic 200m bronze medallist, notched the fastest time of the season in her preferred distance, winning in 22.02sec ahead of 2019 World silver medallist Brittany Brown.

Fred Kerley, silver medallist in the 100m at the Tokyo Games, won the men’s 200m in 19.80sec ahead of fellow American Michael Norman (19.83).

World 100m champion Christian Coleman, who is making his return to competition this season after an 18-month suspension for failing to comply with his anti-doping obligations, was announced at the start of the 200m but did not run it.

Kim Hyo-joo wins LPGA Lotte Championship

American Micah Williams won the men’s 100m in a wind-aided 9.83sec.

Tonea Marshall (12.46) beat Olympic silver medallist Keni Harrison (12.56) in the 100m hurdles. Only Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the defending Olympic champion, has run faster this year.

Michael Cherry, who won Olympic 4x400m relay gold in Tokyo, ran the fastest 400m of the year in 44.28sec.

