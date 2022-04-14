ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
AVN 105.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.02%)
BOP 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.15%)
GTECH 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.92%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.63%)
KEL 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.46%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
PACE 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
TELE 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
TPL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
TPLP 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TREET 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.94%)
TRG 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.56%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 17,551 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.32%)
KSE100 46,105 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 17,739 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

14 Apr, 2022

ABUYOG: The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi hit 115 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to strike the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres.

In the central province of Leyte – the worst affected by Megi – devastating landslides smashed farming and fishing communities, wiping out houses and transforming the landscape.

The disaster-prone region is regularly ravaged by storms – including a direct hit from Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 – with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of human-driven climate change.

Emergency personnel in Abuyog municipality have retrieved dozens of bodies from a coastal village destroyed by a landslide on Tuesday.

At least 26 people were killed and around 150 are missing, authorities said, with little hope of finding anyone else alive.

Many of those who died had hiked up the mountain to avoid flash floods, villagers told AFP.

“It sounded like a helicopter,” said Pilar councillor Anacleta Canuto, 44, describing the noise made by the landslide.

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 58

Canuto and her husband and their two children survived, but they lost at least nine relatives.

Pilar fisherman Santiago Dahonog, 38, said he rushed into the sea with two siblings and a nephew as the landslide hurtled towards them.

“We got out of the house, ran to the water and started swimming,” he told AFP. “I was the only survivor.”

Another 86 people were killed and dozens injured in vegetable, rice and coconut-growing villages around Baybay City last weekend, local authorities said. At least 117 are still missing.

The hardest hit was Kantagnos where 32 people died and 103 have not been found.

In the nearby village of Bunga, 17 people perished when a wave of sodden soil swept down a hill and slammed into the riverside community. Only a few rooftops are visible in the mud.

Three people also drowned on the main southern island of Mindanao, the national disaster agency said in its latest update.

Another three deaths previously reported in the central province of Negros Oriental were dropped from the tally after they were found to be unrelated to the storm.

Megi came four months after a super typhoon devastated swathes of the country, killing more than 400 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

The Philippines – ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change – is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

Philippines death toll landslides

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

KCR, other projects: PM briefed about Sindh’s approach

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Rupee-dollar value can be stable with right economic direction: Ishaq Dar

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Read more stories