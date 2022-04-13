Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday received the sealed confidential ‘threat letter’ — containing the alleged threat from the United States — sent by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. The NA deputy speaker, in a tweet, said that the National Assembly Secretariat had sent the “sealed confidential letter” on his directions and has been “received” by the office of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

“The honourable court is expected to form a commission similar to the one formed in the memo-gate scandal and hold an inquiry,” he tweeted.

Suri said that in the letter it’s “clearly written” that Pakistan would face strict actions if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan had failed.

Cabinet okays controlled declassification of ‘threat letter’

“As directed by the Acting Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan, a confidential letter (in original) received from the Cabinet Secretary which was submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan (Cypher Bureau) to the Honourable Speaker, is onward submitted for kind perusal of the Honourable, Chief Justice of Pakistan,” says the letter which was received by the Supreme Court.

Soon after Suri’s announcement, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared that Suri has sent the “original letter” to the chief justice.

Now it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to start an investigation on the letter and summon the concerned people, including the ambassador, to record their statement,” he added.

