Cabinet okays controlled declassification of ‘threat letter’

Zaheer Abbasi | Nuzhat Nazar 10 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Saturday approved controlled declassification of the ‘secret letter’ in order to share it with the important personalities, speaker National Assembly, the chairman Senate and the Chief Justice of Pakistan, according to media reports.

The decision to this effect was taken in an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Subsequently, the prime minister also held a one-on-one meeting with the Speaker National Assembly. Secretary Foreign Affairs has also held a meeting with the prime minister.

The prime minister also invited senior journalists at Prime Minister’s Office after the cabinet meeting.

The prime minister during the meeting with the journalists ruled out any changes in the armed forces departments and stated that he would not commit treason against his oath and the Constitution.

Letter: NSC strongly reacts to ‘interference’

The prime minister said that the government would not interfere in the proceedings of the National Assembly to create hurdles in the Supreme Court’s verdict with regard to vote of no confidence against him.

The prime minister further stated that whenever a meeting is convened such rumours are being spread.

Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet also clarified while condemning the fake news regarding change of command in Pakistan Army. He said the government is fully aware of the institutional organization and there is no reality in the news.

