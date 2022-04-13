ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
Food, beverage company Livvel starts operations

Press Release 13 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Livvel has recently started its operations in Pakistan. It is a food and Beverage company that offers an exciting and comprehensive portfolio in beverages.

They have brought significant investment and have brought about new employment opportunities in Pakistan which in short will boost the economy for the better.

It is a progressive and energetic company with a refreshingly modern take on today’s tastes that is why we continuously innovate and aspire to attain a pure expression of pleasure. They have sourced the highest quality ingredients from around the world with the commitment to deliver unique experiences and quality.

They are effortlessly balancing vitality, finesse, freshness, and boldness to elevate the beverage experience. Hence, for the first time in Pakistan, they have introduced the first-ever Organic Cola – which has the great taste and buzz of a cola, but with organic ingredients. Its unique taste will make you crave more.

Not only this, Livvel has launched different beverages under its banner such as two different variants of Rev (Stimulant drink), Chillup in Limca and Salted Lemon Flavors and Nero cola which has a regular and an organic variant.

Pakistan food and Beverage company Livvel

