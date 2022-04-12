Seven workers hurt in coal mine blast in Tirah valley

PESHAWAR: An explosion in Sra Kanda coal mine in Tirah valley left seven workers injured, a Rescue 1122 official said.

The workers were busy digging out coal when suddenly a heavy explosion occurred due to gas filling in the mine. Soon after the incident the locals rushed to the site and retrieved the wounded.

District emergency officer Syed Shoeb Mansoor said that after informing, they dispatched Rescue 1122 teams to the remote areas that provided first aid facilities to the injured and shifted them to Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment. The wounded miners’ residents of Shangla were identified as Pasheen Gul, Khan Tehsil, Saleem, Tahir, Raziq, Aziz and Muhammad Ali.

