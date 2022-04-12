ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seven workers hurt in coal mine blast in Tirah valley

Recorder Report 12 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: An explosion in Sra Kanda coal mine in Tirah valley left seven workers injured, a Rescue 1122 official said.

The workers were busy digging out coal when suddenly a heavy explosion occurred due to gas filling in the mine. Soon after the incident the locals rushed to the site and retrieved the wounded.

District emergency officer Syed Shoeb Mansoor said that after informing, they dispatched Rescue 1122 teams to the remote areas that provided first aid facilities to the injured and shifted them to Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment. The wounded miners’ residents of Shangla were identified as Pasheen Gul, Khan Tehsil, Saleem, Tahir, Raziq, Aziz and Muhammad Ali.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rescue 1122 Tirah Valley Seven workers hurt Sra Kanda coal mine coal mine blast

Comments

1000 characters

Seven workers hurt in coal mine blast in Tirah valley

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

Modi congratulates new PM

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Moody’s expects 3-4pc growth

PTI takes stock of situation

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Read more stories