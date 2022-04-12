Significance of ‘Babul Islam Day’ highlighted

KARACHI: The Babul Islam Day 10th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak is one of the greatest historical milestones not only for the Muslims of the subcontinent, but also for the Islamic World. On this day, under the leadership of young general, Muhammad bin Qasim, Muslim army freed the people of Sindh from cruelty and misery and brought them to the light of Islam in 712 AD.

Because of this exceptional general, local population embraced the universal message of Islam with all their heart and soul. Sindh became the cradle of Islamic civilization in the subcontinent as Muhammad bin Qasim laid the foundation of a system based on values of brotherhood, justice, tolerance, forbearance, divine sovereignty and social welfare.

The arrival of Islamic army in Sindh is a cornerstone of the Pakistan movement, because the two-nation theory was born on that day. Therefore, this is not only a day of gratitude but also a day of our renewed commitment for the prosperity of our country.

The founder of Hamdard Pakistan, a great patriot, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, fully realized the significance of marking and remembering this day in order to promote patriotism among new generations. He was a pioneer of Tahreek-e-Babul-Islam in the country. He used to organize events at Madinat al-Hikmah. In fact, he established Madinat al-Hikmah at the same location, where many archeologists agree that during the campaign, Muslim army stationed there after their arrival in Sindh.

Today, there is a need for all of us to realize our national responsibilities, follow the footsteps of Muhammad bin Qasim and consider him as a role model to ideologically solidify our country and society.

