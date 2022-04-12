ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gloomy economic data pulls UK shares lower

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

LONDON: British stocks ended lower on Monday as data showed the economy slowed more than expected in February, intensifying worries about a cost-of-living squeeze.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.1% in February, missing the 0.3% rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and down from a 0.8% increase in January.

London’s leading share index closed 0.7% lower, pulling back from its strongest level in nearly two months, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index declined 0.3%.

“The winding down of the UK’s booster vaccine and Covid-19 test campaigns weighed on growth in February and will continue to do so for the next few months,” James Smith, economist at Dutch bank ING said in a note.

“Combined with the cost-of-living crisis, falling confidence, and the presence of an extra bank holiday, we expect second-quarter growth to come in slightly negative.” Still, the FTSE 100 has risen more than 3% so far this year, outpacing its global peers on the back of gains in heavyweight commodity and banking stocks as oil and metal prices rallied on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and interest rate hikes from the Bank of England to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, the pound flattened to $1.3033 by market close, not far from its lowest level against the dollar since November 2020. A weaker pound tends to boost the FTSE 100, which houses many international players that earn in dollars.

However, concerns related to the domestic economy have been reflected in the mid-cap index, which is down more than 10% in 2022.

Among individual stocks, Ascential climbed 2.1% after the events and analytics company confirmed a media report that it was in the early stages of evaluating the merits of a break-up of some of its businesses.

Energy services provider John Wood Group surged 12.7% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to “hold” from “underperform”.

Weir Group slipped 3.2% after the engineering firm acquired Carriere Industrial Supply.

FTSE 100 British stocks UK shares Russia Ukraine conflict

Comments

1000 characters

Gloomy economic data pulls UK shares lower

NA elects Shehbaz PM as enraged PTI MNAs quit en masse

Sanjrani, not Alvi, administers oath to Shehbaz

Modi congratulates new PM

Supply shortfall leads to forced power load-shedding

Moody’s expects 3-4pc growth

PTI takes stock of situation

Additional power supply: KE refuses to make payment

Admissible refunds blocked: FTO for disciplinary action against errant taxmen

Appointment of PC chairman: terms, conditions approved

British MP Khan guilty of sex assault on 15-year-old

Read more stories